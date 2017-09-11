Woman in critical condition after Audi horror crash

11 September, 12:52 PM

A woman is in a critical condition after the Audi she was traveling in veered off the road, became airborne and slammed into a sign post, emergency services have said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The woman was found lying behind the wreck of the vehicle. She was taken to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

"Paramedics treated the woman and immediately initiated advanced life support interventions, in an effort to stabilize her vital signs," said ER24's Russel Meiring.