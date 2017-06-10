 

1 000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean; 2 dead

2017-06-10 19:44
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Barcelona - Two migrants died in the Mediterranean on Saturday during a rescue operation that saved more than 1 000 others who were attempting the dangerous crossing to Europe, according to a Spanish aid group.

Laura Lanuza, spokesperson for Spain's Proactiva Open Arms, said that while two migrants died in international waters off the Libyan coast, the Spanish aid group and five other humanitarian organisations saved 1 058 migrants after intercepting several smugglers' boats.

Lanuza said that in addition to the deaths, another two migrants were in critical condition.

The Golfo Azzurro, Proactiva Open Arms' converted fishing trawler, pulled 243 migrants from two smugglers' boats. That group included one baby, a pregnant woman and several children.

The other boats that participated in the massive rescue operation belonged to Save the Children, Sea Watch, Moas, Sea Eye and Jugend Rettet Iuventa.

Lanuza said that the fleet of aid boats also reached another 289 migrants in different crafts that they helped transfer to Italian coast guard boats, which arrived as reinforcements.

Libya is one of the prime spots for smugglers to launch their unseaworthy boats packed with migrants and refugees. Thousands have perished in recent years attempting the crossing.

Read more on:    spain  |  migrants

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

13 Philippine marines killed in fighting with militants

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 20:16 PM
Road name: N2

Wetton 17:33 PM
Road name: Wetton Road

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Friday June 09 results 2017-06-09 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 