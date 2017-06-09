 

1 killed, 4 hurt in gunfire and bomb attack in Turkey

2017-06-09 20:32
(iStock)

Ankara - Two suspected Kurdish rebels on Friday opened fire on a car belonging to a local mayor, then blew up their vehicle near a military police station in southeast Turkey, officials said.

One person was killed and four people were wounded in the attacks and one of the assailants was killed, officials said.

The governor's office in the mainly Kurdish province of Batman said the attackers missed the vehicle of the mayor of Kozluk, but hit another car, killing a teacher and slightly wounding another passenger.

The assailants then drove their stolen car toward a military police station and detonated a car bomb at a nearby roadblock, injuring two soldiers and a civilian, the governor's office said. One of the attackers also was killed.

In a related incident, suspected Kurdish militants fired rockets at a military helicopter in Hakkari province, near the border with Iraq, forcing the Sikorsky to make an emergency landing, Turkey's military said. No one was hurt in the attack.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has waged a three-decade long insurgency in southeast Turkey. Tens of thousands were killed in the conflict.

Violence flared again in 2015 after the collapse of a two-year peace process and the rebels have since carried out a series of car bombings and other attacks, mostly targeting police and military.

The governor's office said the security forces had launched an operation against suspected Kurdish militants following the two attacks.

