10 dead after boat capsizes off Sri Lanka's coast

Sri Lankans watch the rescue operation from the shore after a boat capsized off the country's southwestern coast. (Eranga Jayawardena, AP)

Colombo - Police said on Sunday that at least 10 people were killed and seven others rescued after the boat they were travelling in capsized off Sri Lanka's southwestern coast.

The boat was among 19 that took part in a religious festival procession from the fishing town of Beruwala, about 60km south of the capital, Colombo.

The tragedy occurred when the boats were returning from the festival.

It was unclear how many people were travelling in the boat that capsized. The navy was deployed to help search for any other survivors.

Fishing families in Beruwala travel by boat every year to the Roman Catholic church feast in the town of Kalutara.