10 still in critical condition after London fire

People gather outside Kensington Town Hall during protests following the Grenfell Tower fire in London. (Tim Ireland, AP)

London - British health authorities say they are still treating 19 patients, 10 of whom remain in critical condition after the London high-rise fire.

NHS England says the injured are being treated in four London hospitals. At least 30 people were killed in Wednesday's inferno at the Grenfell Tower, while dozens of others are missing.

The fire at the 24-storey building has led to community anger and protests over the British government's response.

The public is also demanding answers about how the blaze spread so quickly amid reports that the recently-renovated building's exterior panelling fuelled the flames.

More than £3 million has been raised for victims of the fire.



Londoners and others have also donated huge amounts of food, water and clothing, and shelter to survivors.

Meanwhile London firefighters are continuing the grim search for more bodies.

Britain's Press Association says around 70 people are missing.

Queen Elizabeth II marked her official birthday on Saturday by saying Britain remains "resolute in the face of adversity" after the horrendous fire and recent extremist attacks in London and Manchester.

The 91-year-old monarch said it is "difficult to escape a very sombre mood" on what is normally a day of celebration.

The government has promised a full public inquiry.



