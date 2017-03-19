 

11 candidates confirmed in French presidential race

2017-03-19 11:06
People gather to listen to a speech delivered by French presidential election candidate for the far-left coalition, Jean-Luc Melenchon. (Jacques Demarthon, AFP)



Paris - Eleven candidates have been approved to run for French president, the country's Constitutional Council has announced, a month before the vote.

The 11 received the 500-plus signatures from mayors needed to compete in the first round of the election on April 23, the council's president Laurent Fabius said on Saturday.

With no candidate expected to win an outright majority during the first round election process, the two top contenders will go through to a decisive run-off on May 7.

Five main candidates will go head-to-head in the first of three TV debates on Monday evening.

They are: Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, Republicans nominee Francois Fillon, the Socialist Party's Benoit Hamon and Communist-backed candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The other six candidates, none of whom is expected to garner over 5%, include a Trotskyist economy teacher; an anti-American nationalist convinced the European Union is a CIA-backed plot and a conspiracy theorist who has called in the past for a "thermo-nuclear corridor" between Earth and Mars.

