 

11 killed in overnight violence in Venezuela

2017-04-21 22:40
A woman is aided by a fellow anti-government protester during clashes with security forces in Caracas Venezuela. (Ariana Cubillos, AP)

Caracas - Eleven people were killed in violent incidents in Caracas overnight, Venezuela's justice ministry said on Friday, following two days of massive street protests against President Nicolas Maduro.

The deaths occurred in the capital's southwestern El Valle district, the ministry said in a statement, adding six people were also wounded.

The toll brings to 20 the number of people killed in three weeks of violent anti-Maduro demonstrations.

AP reports that most of the deaths took place in El Valle, a working class neighbourhood near Caracas' biggest military base where opposition leaders say a group of people were hit with an electrical current while trying to loot a bakery protected by an electric fence.

Two days of massive protests on the streets of Caracas against the government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent night in several parts of the city, with residents in El Valle witnessing repetitive gunfire, street barricades set aflame and more than a dozen businesses looted. Amid the confusion, mothers and newborn children had to be evacuated from a maternity hospital named after the late leader Hugo Chavez when it was swamped with tear gas.

The Public Ministry said the violence left 11 people dead in El Valle, all men between the ages of 17 and 45. Another death was reported east of Caracas in El Sucre. Six others were injured.

venezuela

