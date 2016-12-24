 

14 dead in 'horrific' Malaysian bus crash

2016-12-24 16:05

Kuala Lumpur – An interstate bus in Malaysia carrying passengers from Singapore and Myanmar careered off a highway early on Saturday, killing 14 people and injuring 16 others, officials said.

The bus, heading from southern Johor state to the capital Kuala Lumpur, went off the road in the wet before rolling over and ending up in a deep ditch, said Mohammad Yusof Mohammad Gunnos, deputy director of the fire and rescue department.

The incident happened in the early hours in Johor state. Details of those killed were not immediately known, he said, adding that the injured were being treated in the Muar district public hospital.

"This pre-Christmas tragedy is so far the most horrific accident in Johor state for 2016," he told AFP.

The wreckage of a bus after it crashed in Muar,
This handout from the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department taken on December 24, 2016 shows the wreckage of a bus after it crashed in Muar, outside Kuala Lumpur. (AFP Photo/Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department)

Deadly road accidents are common in Malaysia despite efforts to crack down on poor driving, especially during festive seasons when people return to their home towns.

Read more on:    malaysia  |  crashes  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Delivered from demons through the rhythm of dance

2016-12-24 16:01
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 5 news stories that shook 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
De Doorns 09:43 AM
Road name: N1

Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 23 results 2016-12-23 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 