14 dead in 'horrific' Malaysian bus crash

Kuala Lumpur – An interstate bus in Malaysia carrying passengers from Singapore and Myanmar careered off a highway early on Saturday, killing 14 people and injuring 16 others, officials said.

The bus, heading from southern Johor state to the capital Kuala Lumpur, went off the road in the wet before rolling over and ending up in a deep ditch, said Mohammad Yusof Mohammad Gunnos, deputy director of the fire and rescue department.

The incident happened in the early hours in Johor state. Details of those killed were not immediately known, he said, adding that the injured were being treated in the Muar district public hospital.

"This pre-Christmas tragedy is so far the most horrific accident in Johor state for 2016," he told AFP.



This handout from the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department taken on December 24, 2016 shows the wreckage of a bus after it crashed in Muar, outside Kuala Lumpur. (AFP Photo/Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department)

Deadly road accidents are common in Malaysia despite efforts to crack down on poor driving, especially during festive seasons when people return to their home towns.