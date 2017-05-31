 

16-year-old girl charged with fatally stabbing Uber driver

2017-05-31 20:54

(iStock)

Lincolnwood - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.

Lincolnwood police say they responded to a report of a man screaming for help at about 03:20 on Tuesday when they found 34-year-old Grant Wilson of Wilmette with multiple stab wounds.

They say Wilson told them he was a driver for the ride-sharing service Uber and that his passenger stabbed him. Police say they located Eliza Wasni near the crime scene in possession of two weapons they believe she used in the stabbing.

Wilson died at a nearby hospital. The Cook County state attorney's office says Wasni is scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday afternoon in Skokie.



