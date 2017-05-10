 

18 injured in China knife attack

2017-05-10 06:48
Beijing - Police in northern China say 18 people were injured when a man attacked people on a city street with a knife.

The Changchun police department said on its microblog that the 50-year-old suspect in Tuesday's attack was taken into custody after being shot.

It said none of the injuries were life-threatening and officers were looking further into any possible motivations.

The police microblog cited family members as saying that the suspect, Wang Yunwei, had formerly been hospitalised for mental health issues.

China has seen numerous such incidents usually blamed on people with mental health issues or who bore grudges against their neighbours or society as a whole.

Last year, a knife-wielding assailant injured seven students outside a primary school in a northern city.

