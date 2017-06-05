18 still in critical condition after London Bridge attack

A man holds a British flag as he kneels near flowers with London Bridge in the background. (Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP)

London - British police say of the 48 people admitted to hospital after Saturday evening's terror attack, 18 are still in critical condition.

Seven people were killed. One of those injured included a London transport police officer who was one of the first responders on the scene. He was stabbed in the face, head and leg.

An off-duty police officer was also injured and remains in critical condition.

A 30-year-old Canadian woman and a 27-year-old Frenchman were among those killed, while seven other French nationals were wounded and another remains unaccounted for.

Two German citizens, two Australians, a couple from New Zealand, one Bulgarian national and a Greek citizen were also injured.

One Spanish citizen and an Australian national are still unaccounted for.

Multiple stabbings

Here is what we know about the attack, which came 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and just days ahead of Britain's general election on Thursday.

Police received reports of a van speeding into pedestrians on London Bridge at 21:08GMT.

These emergency calls were quickly followed by reports of multiple stabbings in the popular Borough Market area on the south side of London Bridge.



After a white van crashed into fencing at the Southwark Cathedral, knife-wielding men sprinted towards nearby bars packed with revellers enjoying a night out.

Armed police were quickly on the scene after the alarm was raised and three assailants were shot and killed within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services.

Eight armed police fired about 50 rounds "an unprecedented number," according to a Metropolitan Police statement. A member of the public also received non-critical gunshot wounds.

The attackers were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests that were later discovered to be fake.

Security services

Police on Monday carried out more raids and arrested "a number of people" in east London after detaining 12 people a day earlier in the suburb of Barking.

Six women and four men, aged 19 to 60, remained in custody on Monday, police said.

The white Renault van used in the attack was recently hired by one of the attackers, police added.

London police said more officers - armed and unarmed - would be deployed across the city and there would be additional security measures on the city's bridges.

A similar attack in March on Westminster bridge, carried out by 52-year-old Briton Khaled Masood, killed five people and injured more than 50.

London's Metropolitan Police on Monday named Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane as two of the suspected attackers.

Butt was 27 and a British citizen born in Pakistan who was known to security services but there had been no evidence of "attack planning", police said.

Redouane was 30 and "claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan", national counter-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley said in a statement.

Police are still trying to determine whether the assailants acted alone.

Trendy nightlife

Prime Minister Theresa May said the attackers were driven by "Islamist extremism".

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Saturday's rampage.

ISIS previously said it carried out both the Westminster attack and suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester on May 22, which left 22 people dead.

London Bridge is one of the main arteries leading into the heart of the City business district.

Borough Market, at the south end of the bridge, is a world-famous food hall and a trendy nightlife area always packed with revellers on a Saturday night.

The Shard skyscraper - Britain's tallest building and one of the best-known sights on the London skyline - is also at the south end of London Bridge.

The scene of the attack is right next to London Bridge station, a key railway terminus and a busy interchange on the Underground network. Police have cordoned off the area to carry out their investigation, which is having a big impact on transport.



