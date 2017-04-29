19 killed as Myanmar bus plunges into gorge

Yangon - Police said on Saturday that 19 people were killed and 21 injured after their bus toppled into a ravine in eastern Myanmar.

The bus was carrying around 40 passengers from central Bago province when it plunged off a highway near Myawaddy, a town on the Thai border.

Kyi Lin, the chief of police in Karen state said: "(The bus) fell down into a narrow and deep gorge," he said, adding that police believe the driver lost control of the bus because of a brake failure".

Police and local aid groups have brought the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent care and are making funeral arrangements for the dead, he added.

A hospital in Mae Sot, the Thai town across the border, took in seven patients from the crash who were in "critical condition,"said a medical worker.

Road accidents are common in impoverished Myanmar, whose transport network is in poor condition after decades of under-investment by the junta that ruled the country for almost half a century until early 2011.