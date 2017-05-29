 

2 British nationals arrested in Spain for ramming pedestrians - police

2017-05-29 14:42
Madrid – Authorities in Spain say the two men arrested for ramming into pedestrians in a southern coastal town are British nationals who appeared to be drunk. Eight people, including a newborn baby and the driver, were injured.

Police say they had ruled out terrorism in Sunday's crash in Marbella.

A police spokesperson said on Monday that the driver and the passenger were aged 27 and 28, held British passports and showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. The spokesperson spoke on customary condition of anonymity.

Authorities say the car fled from a highway checkpoint and sped off into the town of Marbella, where it struck pedestrians on a crowded avenue before becoming involved in a multiple car crash.

The injured include a 12-day-old baby. The driver was seriously injured.

