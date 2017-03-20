 

2 dead, several injured in riot at Guatemala prison

2017-03-20 15:47
Inmates are seen during a riot in a juvenile detention centre in San Jose Pinula, east of Guatemala City. (AFP)

Inmates are seen during a riot in a juvenile detention centre in San Jose Pinula, east of Guatemala City. (AFP) (JOHAN ORDONEZ )

Guatemala City — A riot erupted on Sunday at a prison for juveniles and adults, and authorities said two jail monitors were killed and several other people suffered injuries.

The incident came two weeks after unrest at a state-run shelter for children resulted in a fire that killed 40 girls.

The National Civil Police confirmed that two monitors were dead at the Central Correctional Stage II prison in San Jose Pinula, about 20km east of the capital.

Officials said inmates also started a fire in part of the prison, and police threw tear gas canisters seeking to regain control.

Volunteer firefighters told local media that the monitors who were killed had been beaten, but the cause of death had not been determined.

Read more on:    guatemala

