2 more men charged in shooting death of toddler

The Chicago Police Department has charged Devon Swan with the killing of two-year-old Lavontay White. (AP)

Chicago - Two more men have been charged in a Chicago shooting that killed two people, including a toddler and wounded a pregnant woman.

Authorities say Dionel Harris and Jeremy Ellis, both 19 and from Chicago, have been charged with first-degree-murder and attempted murder in a shooting on Valentine's Day that killed two-year-old Lavontay White and Lavontay's uncle, 26-year-old Lazaric Collins.

The shooting in a West Side Chicago alley was partially captured on a Facebook Live video being streamed by the woman.

Last week, 26-year-old Devon Swan was charged with murder in the shooting.

Lavontay was one of three children fatally shot within days of each other in Chicago.

