2 more men charged in shooting death of toddler

Chicago - Two more men have been charged in a Chicago shooting that killed two people, including a toddler and wounded a pregnant woman.
Authorities say Dionel Harris and Jeremy Ellis, both 19 and from Chicago, have been charged with first-degree-murder and attempted murder in a shooting on Valentine's Day that killed two-year-old Lavontay White and Lavontay's uncle, 26-year-old Lazaric Collins.
The shooting in a West Side Chicago alley was partially captured on a Facebook Live video being streamed by the woman.
Last week, 26-year-old Devon Swan was charged with murder in the shooting.
Lavontay was one of three children fatally shot within days of each other in Chicago.