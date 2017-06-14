20 in critical condition after London tower fire

A firefighter checks damage after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, in west London. (Rick Findler, PA via AP)

London - London's Ambulance Service says 74 people are being treated following a massive apartment blaze in west London.

Paul Woodrow, the head of operations, says that 20 of those patients are in critical condition. He said that the patients were being treated for a range of injuries and smoke inhalation.

Police said that six people have died in the blaze, which broke out after midnight Wednesday at Grenfell Tower, an apartment block housing 120 homes.

Police commander Stuart Cundy said the figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days."

Meanwhile, London's Fire Brigade says that a structural engineer and urban search and rescue crews have assessed the stability of the burning tower block and believe it is not in danger of collapsing.

A firefighter checks damage at Grenfell Tower. (Rick Findler, PA via AP)

The brigade says "it is safe for our crews to be in there".



It added the cause of the massive fire is not known at this stage.

The 24-storey apartment block was still engulfed in thick black smoke on Wednesday morning, about 10 hours after a fire first broke out.

External cladding



Meanwhile, Angus Law, from the Centre for Fire Safety Engineering at Edinburgh University, said the blaze seemingly had similarities with other recent fires worldwide.

"It appears that the external cladding has significantly contributed to the spread of fire," he said.

He said regulations for tall buildings were intended to prevent the spread of fire, so if it does occur, "the consequences are often catastrophic".







