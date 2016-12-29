 

2016 and the truth behind fake news

2016-12-29 16:59
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - The legacies of the year 2016 include the introduction into the popular lexicon of the term "fake news".

To be sure, "fake" is a more than apt description for media content fabricated by Macedonian teenagers looking to exploit the United States market for sensational nonsense.

Ditto for "news" items such as the alleged campaign by Democratic congresspersons in Florida to implement Islamic law - a fiction regurgitated by president-elect Donald Trump's nominee for national security adviser.

But as The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald recently pointed out, "The most important fact to realise about this new term" is that "those who most loudly denounce Fake News are typically those most aggressively disseminating it".

Indeed, the ongoing hullabaloo in US mainstream media over the notion that the Russians hacked the election in Trump's favour via a sinister campaign of mass disinformation would itself appear to be a strong contender for the "fake news" category.

The fake news spectrum

In a write-up of the findings of a December 2016 survey about fake news, the Pew Research Centre reports that 64% of American adults "say fabricated news stories cause a great deal of confusion about the basic facts of current issues and events".

Meanwhile, 23% claim to have either wittingly or unwittingly shared a fake news item.

Amid all of the uproar over fake news, Facebook - itself a principal news source for much of the global population - pledged to crack down on the phenomenon by permitting users to flag potentially phony stories. Flagged items will then be passed along to third-party fact checkers.

But just how effective can efforts to curb the proliferation of fake news be when the very function of the US establishment media is so often to peddle untruths?

One of the more spectacular contemporary examples of this function is, of course, Judith Miller's reporting for The New York Times - one of the supposed pillars of "real news" - regarding Saddam Hussein's alleged arsenal of weapons of mass destruction in the run-up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

While cases such as Miller's are generally written off as the exception to the rule, however, spin journalism is in fact par for the course. It's hardly rocket science: Mainstream editorial lines reflect the interests of political and economic elite, and journalists are by and large reduced to doing the bidding of those elites under the facade of a free press.

Obviously, The New York Times, The Washington Post and the like don't traffic in the variety of fake news that features Democrats waging jihad on Florida.

But there are also plenty of elements of "fakeness" in typical mainstream content promoting, for example, Israel as a beacon of democracy and reason - or Iran as a predatory terrorist nation intent on subverting the world order.

All too real

In light of the present huffing and puffing over Russia's suspected complicity in fake news dissemination, it's worth revisiting US behaviour during the Cold War - a solid reminder that the "fake news" industry is nothing new.

Consider the testimony of John Stockwell, former CIA intelligence officer and chief of the Angola Task Force in the mid-1970s, which recounts how the CIA continuously manufactured false news stories to feed to major media outlets in Britain and the US. Among these widely reported fabrications, Stockwell notes, was that Cuban soldiers were raping Angolan women.

Further back on the Cold War timeline, meanwhile, the 1953 CIA coup against Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh was facilitated by attacks on Mossadegh in the Iranian press.

According to former New York Times foreign correspondent Stephen Kinzer, "most of these tirades were either inspired by the CIA or written by CIA propagandists in Washington. One of the propagandists, Richard Cottam, estimated that four-fifths of the newspapers in Tehran were under CIA influence".

Fast-forward to 2016 and the resurrection of the Russian menace on the international scene - where Vladimir Putin is said to be rigging US elections and sponsoring all manner of media propaganda in between pursuing an ever more apocalyptic capacity for military devastation.

In a recent article for Harper's Magazine, Washington editor Andrew Cockburn argues that the "new Red Scare" has proved a predictable boon for US defence spending, despite the fact that Russia's defence budget is roughly one tenth of America's, and that its military often cannot afford the latest weapons Russian manufacturers offer for export.

Reality, however, has little bearing on the profit-oriented logic of the military-industrial complex or the priorities of the US armed forces - thanks to which, Cockburn writes, "actual defence needs take second place to more urgent concerns, such as the perennial inter-service battle for budget share".

In other words, it seems that Macedonian teenagers aren't the only ones capable of turning a profit from "fake news".

The enduring danger of hyper-militarisation, of course, is that we'll end up accidentally obliterating ourselves in the interest of financial gain - a prospect that appears ever more plausible given the impending US president's insistence that "the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability".

Unfortunately, some news is all too real.

Belen Fernandez is the author of The Imperial Messenger: Thomas Friedman at Work, published by Verso. She is a contributing editor at Jacobin magazine.

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial policy.

Read more on:    us  |  russia  |  us 2916 elections  |  media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Putin announces Syria truce deal, peace talks

2016-12-29 15:59

Inside News24

 
/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 15:56 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 15:36 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 