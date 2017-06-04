 

21 in critical condition from London attacks

2017-06-04 18:31
An armed police officer stands at a police cordon at the north end of London Bridge after the latest attack. (Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP)

An armed police officer stands at a police cordon at the north end of London Bridge after the latest attack. (Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday paid a private visit to some of the victims of the vehicle and knife attacks in central London.

May visited King's College Hospital, which is caring for 14 of the 48 people hospitalised after the Saturday night attacks on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

The National Health Service said meanwhile that 21 people remained in critical condition.

Reports were being received that some of the injured were from Germany, France and Canada, but other details were not available.

A van mowed down pedestrians on the bridge before its occupants got out and started stabbing people. Police shot dead three attackers while hundreds ran for their lives in the chaos.

GALLERY: London Bridge attack

Pulled down shutters

And a Romanian chef has been hailed as a hero on social media after he took in some 20 terrified people in the bakery where he worked.

Florin Morariu, who works at the Bread Ahead bakery said: "We were looking out of the window because we saw that everyone was agitated, everyone was running, people, women... they were fainting, falling and we went outside to see what was happening".

He said when he two people stabbing others, he at first "froze" and didn't know what to do. But then he went and hit one of the attackers on the head with a crate.

"There was a car with a loudspeaker saying 'go, go' and they (police) threw a grenade.... and then I ran".

He added that when he saw that "people were desperate," he let about 20 people into the bakery and pulled the shutters down.


Read more on:    theresa may  |  uk  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UK officer confronted London attackers with baton

2017-06-04 17:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hanover Park 18:47 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

Cape Town 05:19 AM
Road name: Hindle Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 