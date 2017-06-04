21 in critical condition from London attacks

An armed police officer stands at a police cordon at the north end of London Bridge after the latest attack. (Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP)

London - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday paid a private visit to some of the victims of the vehicle and knife attacks in central London.

May visited King's College Hospital, which is caring for 14 of the 48 people hospitalised after the Saturday night attacks on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

The National Health Service said meanwhile that 21 people remained in critical condition.

Reports were being received that some of the injured were from Germany, France and Canada, but other details were not available.

A van mowed down pedestrians on the bridge before its occupants got out and started stabbing people. Police shot dead three attackers while hundreds ran for their lives in the chaos.

Pulled down shutters



And a Romanian chef has been hailed as a hero on social media after he took in some 20 terrified people in the bakery where he worked.

Florin Morariu, who works at the Bread Ahead bakery said: "We were looking out of the window because we saw that everyone was agitated, everyone was running, people, women... they were fainting, falling and we went outside to see what was happening".

He said when he two people stabbing others, he at first "froze" and didn't know what to do. But then he went and hit one of the attackers on the head with a crate.

"There was a car with a loudspeaker saying 'go, go' and they (police) threw a grenade.... and then I ran".

He added that when he saw that "people were desperate," he let about 20 people into the bakery and pulled the shutters down.