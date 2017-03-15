250 skulls found in clandestine graves in Mexico

Mexico City — The top prosecutor in Mexico's Gulf coast state of
Veracruz confirmed on Tuesday that more than 250 skulls have been found in what
appears to be a drug cartel mass burial ground on the outskirts of the city of
Veracruz.
State
Prosecutor Jorge Winckler said the clandestine burial pits appear to contain
the victims of drug cartels killed years ago.
"For
many years, the drug cartels disappeared people and the authorities were
complacent," Winckler said, in apparent reference to the administration of
fugitive former Governor Javier Duarte and his predecessors.
In an
interview with the Televisa network, Winckler did not specify when the skulls
were found or by whom.
But
victims' advocacy groups like Colectivo Solecito have excavated and pressed
authorities to excavate such sites for years to find missing loved ones.
Winckler
said excavations have covered only a third of the lot where the skulls were
found, and more people may be buried there.
"I
cannot imagine how many more people are illegally buried there," Winckler
said.
"Veracruz
is an enormous mass grave," he said.
The
state had long been dominated by the ferocious Zetas cartel. But the Jalisco
New Generation cartel began moving in around 2011, sparking bloody turf
battles.
The
victims' advocacy groups have criticized authorities for doing little to try to
find or identify the state's missing people, many of whom were kidnapped and
never heard from again.