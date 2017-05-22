 

3 climbers dead, 1 missing near top of Mount Everest

2017-05-22 06:32
A general view of the Mount Everest range from Tengboche north-east of Kathmandu. (Prakash Mathema, AFP)

A general view of the Mount Everest range from Tengboche north-east of Kathmandu. (Prakash Mathema, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kathmandu - Three climbers have died on Mount Everest and another is missing in a busy and tragic weekend on the world's highest mountain, officials and expedition organisers said Monday.

An American climber died near the summit and an Indian climber is missing after heading down from the top following a successful ascent, expedition organisers said.

Roland Yearwood, 50, from Georgiana, Alabama, died on Sunday but details were not immediately known, said Murari Sharma of the Everest Parivar Expedition agency, based in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital.

Indian climber Ravi Kumar fell sick on his way down from the summit on Saturday and did not make it to the nearest camp, though his accompanying Nepalese Sherpa guide did reach camp, said Thupden Sherpa of Arun Treks and Expedition.

The guide was sick but had managed to drag himself to the camp at South Col, located at 8 000 metres, Sherpa said, adding that the guide had frostbite and was receiving oxygen.

Kumar and his guide reached the 8 850-metre high summit about 13:30 on Saturday, which is considered late, and not many climbers were around when they were returning back, Sherpa said.

Three Sherpa rescuers were flown by helicopter to Camp 2, from where they were climbing up the mountain to help search for the missing climber.

A Slovak climber Vladimir Strba, 50, also died on Everest on Sunday, Tourism Ministry official Gyanendra Shrestha said on Monday. His body was brought the South Col camp.

Australian climber Francesco Enrico Marchetti, 54, from Queensland, died on the Chinese side of Everest, according to the Himalayan Times newspaper. Other details were not available.

The number of climbers who have died on Everest during the current spring climbing season, which began in March and runs through this month, has now reached five, with one missing.

More climbers are also expected to attempt to reach the peak on Monday.

The Nepalese Tourism Department issued a record 371 permits this year to people to scale the mountain. The increased number of climbers this year is likely because many people were unable to climb in 2014 and 2015, when deadly avalanches disrupted the climbing seasons.

Climbers who had permits for the 2014 season were allowed to receive a free replacement permit until 2019, while climbers with 2015 permits were given only until this year. The permits normally cost $11 000.

Read more on:    nepal  |  mount everest  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea

2017-05-22 05:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Zille intervenes after threats to burn down Gugulethu school
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 