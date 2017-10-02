 

3 dead after shooting in Kansas college town

2017-10-02
Lawrence - Gunfire erupted early on Sunday in a popular downtown area of a Kansas college town, leaving three people dead and two wounded, police said.

The shooting happened around 01:45 not far from police headquarters in Lawrence, in an area crowded with people from concerts, bars and events at the nearby University of Kansas, which was celebrating the start of college basketball season.

Officers heard more than 20 gunshots, Interim Police Chief Anthony Brixius said. Brixius said responding officers found several people wounded in a large crowd.

Police didn't say what led to the shooting, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Lawrence resident Kyeeton Soukup told the Lawrence Journal-World he was inside Pyramid Pizza when someone came in and shouted, "Oh my God, there has been a shooting outside!"

Soukup said he ran outside and saw two shooting victims on the sidewalk. He said paramedics arrived shortly after.

