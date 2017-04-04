3 die, 4 hurt when boiler explodes in St Louis

The damage caused to the roof of a box company in St Louis after a boiler exploded and crashed through the roof of a nearby laundry business. (AP)

Kansas City - Three people were killed and four others injured on Monday when an explosion launched a boiler the size of a van through the roof of a St Louis box company and slammed much of it down hundreds of metres away in a neighbouring laundry business.

Fire chief Dennis Jenkerson said one person died in the blast at the Loy-Lange Box company and two more were killed when a large piece of the boiler crashed into the Faultless Healthcare Linen building's office area.

Investigators were trying to pinpoint what caused the boiler to explode at the building in a largely industrial area of south St Louis, Jenkerson said.

He said the boiler was still hot when rescuers arrived and that pieces had travelled up to 150m.





