 

3 injured in shooting in northern France

2017-03-25 08:47
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - Police say three people have been injured in a shooting in the northern French city of Lille.

Witnesses told police that an unidentified assailant opened fire near a metro station on Friday night before fleeing, according to two Lille police officials.

The officials said one of those shot is a minor, and none of the injuries is life-threatening. The officials were not authorised to be publicly named.

The reason for the shooting is unclear. It comes as France is under a state of emergency after deadly extremist attacks.

Newspaper La Voix du Nord and radio France Bleu Nord reported that the Lille shooting may have been a settling of scores among local criminals.

While firearms are less common in France than the US, gang-related shootings occur sporadically in poor French neighbourhoods.

Read more on:    france

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump forced to pull health care bill in major setback

2017-03-25 06:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 11:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 02:52 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 24 results 2017-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 