37 injured in shopping centre fire in south Iran

Tehran - A fire at a shopping centre in southern Fars province early on Saturday injured 37 people, according to Iranian state TV.

The fire in Shiraz city was preceded by an explosion, IRIB reported.

Reza Alimanesh, head of the provincial emergency organisation, said 15 of the injured were admitted to hospital.



The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the cause of incident was under investigation.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when observers fast from dawn till dusk, it is not unusual for shopping centres to be busy with customers late into the evening.

In January, 26 people, including 16 firefighters, were killed when a building collapsed following a fire in downtown Tehran. Officials blamed it on an electric short circuit.