 

37 injured in shopping centre fire in south Iran

2017-06-03 17:01
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tehran - A fire at a shopping centre in southern Fars province early on Saturday injured 37 people, according to Iranian state TV.

The fire in Shiraz city was preceded by an explosion, IRIB reported.

Reza Alimanesh, head of the provincial emergency organisation, said 15 of the injured were admitted to hospital.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the cause of incident was under investigation.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when observers fast from dawn till dusk, it is not unusual for shopping centres to be busy with customers late into the evening.

In January, 26 people,  including 16 firefighters, were killed when a building collapsed following a fire in downtown Tehran. Officials blamed it on an electric short circuit.

Read more on:    iran

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police make another arrest over Manchester bombing

2017-06-03 15:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday June 02 results 2017-06-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 