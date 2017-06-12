 

4 people hurt in fire that destroyed 8 buildings

2017-06-12 20:33
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lawrence - Three firefighters and a resident were injured in a massive fire in Massachusetts that destroyed three multifamily homes and damaged five other buildings.

The state fire marshal estimates damage from the fire on Sunday in Lawrence at more than $1m.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty says three homes were ablaze when firefighters arrived around 15:30.

Two people were rescued, one by a neighbour and one by firefighters. Ignacio Duran tells WBZ-TV he went into a building, knocked down two doors, scooped a woman off her bed and carried her to safety.

The Red Cross is helping about 50 people who were displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

Fire departments from 23 other communities assisted.




Read more on:    lawrence  |  fire

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lone gunman kills journalist in Pakistan - police

2017-06-12 19:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: SABC briefs media on Hlaudi decision
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:11 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Claremont 16:25 PM
Road name: Imam Haron Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 