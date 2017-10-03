5 held after explosives found in chic Paris district

Paris - Five people are in custody after an apparent failed bombing attempt in a chic Paris neighbourhood.

Paris police say a neighbour alerted authorities to suspicious activity early on Saturday in the building in the 16th district. A judicial official said an explosive device was found and deactivated.

The five suspects remain in custody on Tuesday and counter-terrorism prosecutors opened an investigation, according to the judicial official. He was not authorised to be publicly named discussing an ongoing case.

The incident came the same weekend as a deadly stabbing in Marseille by a man who used multiple aliases. His motives are unclear, though it was claimed by the Islamic State group.

France's parliament is expected to approve a new counter-terrorism law on Tuesday.