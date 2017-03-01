 

50 nations to meet over Trump ban on family planning funds

2017-03-01 22:00
(Evan Vucci, AP)

Brussels — Organisers say about 50 countries have signed up to attend a family planning conference convened to see how nations can make up for a funding gap left by President Donald Trump's ban on US funding to organisations linked to legal abortion.

The participants agreed to attend conference planned for Thursday in Brussels on short notice.

Belgian vice Premier Alexander De Croo said in an interview that "this should not be a moment where we are taking steps back into the Dark Ages".

Trump's decision withholds about half a billion dollars in US funding from international groups that perform abortions or provide information about abortions.

Officials in many European nations and around the world say the move will hurt women and girls who need family planning most.

