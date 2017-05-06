 

85-year-old dies on Everest during world record bid

2017-05-06 17:15
Min Bahadur Sherchan smiles as he finishes his morning yoga workout at his residence in Kathmandu. (Niranjan Shrestha, AP File)

Min Bahadur Sherchan smiles as he finishes his morning yoga workout at his residence in Kathmandu. (Niranjan Shrestha, AP File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kathmandu - An 85-year-old ex-Gurkha who was attempting to reclaim his title as the world's oldest person to summit Mount Everest, died at base camp on Saturday.

Min Bahadur Sherchan was on a bid to reclaim a title that he lost to Japanese mountaineer Yuichiro Miura in 2013.

"He passed away at the base camp today at 17:14, Gyanendra Shrestha, an official with the Tourism Ministry who is at the 5 380m camp, told AFP.

The former soldier became the world's oldest climber to summit Everest in 2008 when he was 76, but he lost the record five years later when Miura summited the 8 848m peak at the age of 80.

Speaking to AFP this year before returning to Everest, the slightly hard of hearing grandfather said he just wanted to prove to himself that he could still make it to the top of the world.

"My aim is not to break anybody's record, this is not a personal competition between individuals. I wish to break my own record," Sherchan told AFP from Kathmandu in February.

Sherchan's death is the second fatality of the spring climbing season on Everest, which runs from late April to the end of May.

Experienced Swiss climber Ueli Steck died last month when he fell from a steep ridge during an acclimatisation climb.

Nearly 750 people will be attempting to reach the summit of the world's highest peak during the narrow window of good weather that usually falls in mid-May.

Hundreds of climbers have been on Everest for weeks to acclimatise before making a bid for the top.

This year is particularly crowded as it is the last chance for climbers who were forced off the mountain by the devastating 2015 earthquake to use their extended permits. This has raised concerns about dangerous traffic jams on the mountain.

Mountaineering is a major revenue earner for impoverished Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 peaks over 8 000m 

Read more on:    nepal

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Relative calm in Syrian safe zones after deal implemented

2017-05-06 16:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday May 05 results 2017-05-05 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 