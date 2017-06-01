A look at deadly Afghan insurgent attacks in recent years

Afghanistan's security forces carry a dead army soldier during clashes between Afghanistan's forces and insurgents over a branch of Kabul Bank in Lashkargah. (Abdul Khaliq, AP)

Kabul - Afghan insurgents have stepped up their attacks since the drawdown of NATO troops from Afghanistan in 2014, devastating the capital of Kabul with increasingly deadly and brutal assaults and leaving Afghans feeling embattled and exhausted following 16 years of war.



Attacks have been claimed by an ISIS group affiliate as well as the Taliban. The latest suicide assault carried out on Tuesday killed 90 people, when a truck bomb exploded as the streets were packed with early morning commuters heading to work.



Here's a partial list of serious attacks since 2014.



2017

May 31 - A powerful suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul kills 90 people.



May 27 - 18 people, mostly civilians, were killed when a suicide car bomber targeted a convoy of provincial security forces in eastern Afghanistan.



May 26- Taliban fighters attacked an army camp in the southern province of Kandahar, killing 15 soldiers.



May 21 - Militants launched attacks on several check points in southern Afghanistan, killing at least 20 members of the security forces.



May 20 - Three people were killed when gunmen stormed a bank branch in eastern Paktia province.



May 19 - A roadside bombing killed 11 people in eastern Afghanistan as they were traveling to a wedding.



May 17 - Gunmen stormed the local headquarters of Afghanistan's state media in the eastern province of Nangarhar, setting off clashes that killed 10 people.



May 3 - A suicide car bomb attack in the capital Kabul killed four people.



April 25 - The Taliban overran three security checkpoints in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, killing eight policemen



April 21 - Gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province, killing more than 140 soldiers.



April 12 - At least five people were killed when a suicide bomber on foot carried out an attack in the capital, Kabul.



March 21 - A suicide car bomb targeted a checkpoint in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, killing at least six members of an intelligence unit.



March 16 - Afghan officials say ISIS militants killed three Shiite elders as they were returning home from a graduation ceremony at a local religious school.



March 8 - Gunmen wearing white lab coats stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital, killing 50 people in an attack claimed by the ISIS group.



March 1 - Twin Taliban suicide bombings in the Afghan capital followed by a shootout killed 22 people.



February 17 - The ISIS group launched an attack on Afghan security posts, killing 17 soldiers.



February 7 - A suicide bomber struck an entrance to Afghanistan's Supreme Court, killing at least 19 people.



January 10 - Two large bombs - one triggered by a suicide attacker - exploded in the capital Kabul, killing at least 38 people.



2016



August 24 - Gunmen assault American University in Kabul, killing 12.



July 23 - A suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest among a large crowd of demonstrators in the Afghan capital, killing at least 61 people.



April 19 - A suicide bomber backed by heavily armed militants kills 64 people in Kabul.



March 2 - Taliban attack the Indian Consulate in eastern city of Jalalabad, killing four Afghans.



February 1 - A suicide bomber detonates his explosives outside an Afghan Civil Police building in Kabul, killing at least 20 people.



2015



October - Taliban take control of Kunduz City in northern Afghanistan holding it for four days before being driven out.



September 14 - More than 350 inmates escape after an attack by Taliban insurgents on the main prison in eastern Ghazni province.



August 22 - A suicide bomber attacks a convoy in Kabul, killing four US contractors.



August 7 - A series of attacks kill at least 44 people and wound over 300 in one day in Kabul.



June 22 - Taliban attack the Afghan Parliament in the capital, Kabul. Two civilians were reported killed.



2014

March 20 - Insurgents attack a Kabul hotel frequented by foreigners, killing nine people, including two small children and four foreigners.





