 

A look at what didn't happen this week

2017-06-23 21:20
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A round-up of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts:

NOT REAL: Retired MI5 Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'I Killed Princess Diana'

THE FACTS: A piece on a site called the Anti News Network renews a take on conspiracy theories blaming British agencies or the royal family for the princess' August 1997 death in Paris. A coroner's jury ruled in 2008 that Diana and boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed were killed by the reckless actions of their driver and paparazzi. Investigators testified that no British government agency was involved in her death. MI5, Britain's domestic security agency, has a policy of not identifying current or past employees. The ANN story cites as its source the website yournewswire.com, which says it makes no representations about the accuracy of the information it posts.

___

NOT REAL: NASA'S KEPLER TELESCOPE DISCOVERED ARTIFICIAL ALIEN MEGASTRUCTURE

THE FACTS: Some scientists speculated that an unusual light pattern coming from a star about 1,400 light years away could be the result of megastructures built by aliens to surround the star and harness its energy. A headline from univverse.org suggests the theory has been confirmed, but the authors of a study about the light pattern wrote that it was most likely the result of comet and planet-like space debris passing nearby.

___

NOT REAL: Sarah Huckabee Blames Clinton For Comey's Removal: "If She'd Confessed, He Wouldn't Have Had To Commit All Those Atrocities Against Her"

THE FACTS: The deputy White House press secretary did use the word "atrocities" when explaining the reasoning behind former FBI director James Comey's May 9 firing by President Donald Trump, but she didn't put the blame on Hillary Clinton. A story that originated with admitted satire outlet Newslo falsely claimed Sanders said if Clinton confessed to her role in mishandling of emails, Comey wouldn't have lost his job. Sanders cited Comey's handling of the investigation into the emails as the reason for his firing.

___

NOT REAL: FOX HEADLINES British Actor 'MR BEAN' Rowan Sebastian Atkinson dies at 62 After CAR-CRASH - TODAY 2017

THE FACTS: Hoaxes on the actor's death, alternately describing a car crash or a suicide that ended the "Mr. Bean" actor's life, have been circulating since last summer. Some pieces have listed Atkinson's age as two years younger than he is — he was born Jan. 6, 1955. Others falsely superimpose reports of his obituary on BBC and Fox News logos, which never ran such reports. Atkinson recently resurrected his portrayal of French detective Jules Maigret in a British TV series.

___

NOT REAL: Charles Manson has been granted parole

THE FACTS: The website now77news.com has one story saying Manson is out on parole and another saying he's dead, but California corrections officials say Manson remains incarcerated. Manson was last denied parole in 2012 and continues to serve time for a series of slayings, including the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other victims over two nights. The false story claiming Manson is out on parole lists his age as 79; he's actually 82.

____

This weekly fixture is part of The Associated Press' ongoing efforts to fact-check claims in suspected false news stories.

___

Find all AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews/APFactCheck

Read more on:    us  |  social media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

People electrocuted at water park

2017-06-23 21:22

Inside News24

 
/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday June 23 results 2017-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 