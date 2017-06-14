 

'A lot of people' unaccounted for after tower blaze - mayor

2017-06-14 11:46

London - "A lot of people" are still unaccounted for after a massive blaze in a London tower block, and fire crews only managed to reach the 12th floor at the height of the fire, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday.

Six people are confirmed to have died in the tragedy, reports suggest.

"A lot of people are unaccounted for. Some of them could have found safe refuges in the homes of their neighbours or their friends," Khan told Sky News television as smoke billowed from the charred 24-storey building.

Khan said questions needed to be answered about tower blocks around the city following the devastating fire.

He said in a statement "there will be a great many questions over the coming days as to the cause of this tragedy and I want to reassure Londoners that we will get all the answers". 

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton meanwhile has said that a structural engineer is monitoring the stability of the building.

Night of horror in London as blaze traps tower dwellers

2017-06-14 10:15

