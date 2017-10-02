 

LATEST: Mass shooting in Las Vegas

2017-10-02 08:05
Las Vegas - Gunshot victims were being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

University Medical Centre spokesperson Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said deputies were heading to the scene on Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

No further information was immediately known.

