 

Afghan defence minister, army chief resign after Taliban attack

2017-04-24 13:44
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (Emmanuel Dunand, AFP File)

Kabul - Afghan officials say the country's army chief and the defence minister have resigned following the weekend Taliban attack at a northern army base that killed more than 100 military and other personnel.

The officials say President Ashraf Ghani accepted the resignations on Monday. It was not immediately clear who would replace Defence Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media. The president's official Twitter account also confirmed the resignations.

In Friday's attack, gunmen and suicide bombers wearing army uniforms struck the compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army in northern Balkh province, killing and wounding scores.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault.

