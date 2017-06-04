After London attack, Theresa May says Britain must contain extremism

London - British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Sunday
for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain in the wake of an
attack that killed seven people in a busy area of London.
The assault began on Saturday night when a van veered off
the road and barrelled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge. Three men fled
the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby
Borough Market, police and witnesses said. The attack unfolded quickly, and
police said officers had shot and killed the three attackers within eight
minutes.
Emergency officials said 48 people were treated at London
hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.
Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two
weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that
killed 22 people and injured dozens of others. Grande and other stars are
scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims Sunday night.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the
Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for
the London attack.
'Terrorism breeds terrorism'
May, who faces a general election on Thursday, said the
recent attacks are not directly connected but that "terrorism breeds
terrorism" and attackers copy one another. She also said five credible
plots have recently been disrupted.
"They are bound together by the single evil ideology of
Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism,"
she said. "It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom,
democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam."
She called for international agreements to regulate
cyberspace to help stop the spread of extremism and said Britain needs to
become more robust at identifying and stamping it out.
"That will require some difficult, and often
embarrassing, conversations," she said.
The violence turned a summery night in an area packed with
revellers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through
crowded streets screaming for people to flee. Lifeboats on the River Thames
helped evacuate the area, which is popular with tourists. It remained closed
off on Sunday and police urged residents and tourists to stay away.
May said the men attacked "innocent and unarmed
civilians" in Borough Market with blades and knives. She said they were
wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but police determined those were
only meant to sow panic and fear.
May's Conservative Party had been expected to win by a wide
margin but recent polls have showed the race tightening. Major parties
temporarily suspended national campaigning on Sunday.
Remain vigilant, says mayor
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the attackers hoped to disrupt
democracy and hamper plans for voting, but that would not happen. He said
Londoners should remain vigilant but added: "I'm reassured we are one of
the safest global cities in the world."
Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said
that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation
continued.
"We believe three people were involved, but we still
have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that,"
he said.
As dawn broke over the capital, a large area on the south
bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off. Police told people to avoid the
area, leaving tourists and revellers struggling to get home.
Khan said some of the injured were in critical condition.
French and Spanish citizens were among the wounded.
Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the
streets - likely from armed police - and at least three blasts rang out as
officers performed controlled explosions.
'They were stabbing everyone'
Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman
being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge. He said he threw
chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.
"They kept coming to try to stab me. They were stabbing
everyone. Evil, evil people," he told the newspaper. "I want to know
if this girl is still alive. I've been walking around for an hour and a half
crying my eyes out. I don't know what to do."
Bartender Alex Martinez said he hid in a garbage bin for a
half hour when a man stormed the restaurant where he worked, which was nearly
full.
"I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that
a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening," he said.
Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people
cried and shouted around them. Police officers yelled at people to run from the
area.
Simon Thompson told Sky News that he was just outside
Borough Market when he saw crowds fleeing.
"We ran for like 100 metres and then saw loads of
police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense
gunfire," he said. "I hid in a restaurant basement for about an hour.
... Police told us to get out and then there was more gunfire."
Police received the first call of reports of a vehicle
hitting pedestrians on London Bridge at 22:08 (21:08 GMT).
Soon after, reports started coming in of stabbings at
Borough Market, a nearby area full of bars and restaurants surrounding a
popular food market.
Attackers 'were scared'
Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home
from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and
run because there was a terrorist attack. As a documentary filmmaker, though,
his instincts were to keep going.
The 25-year-old said that at first, "it didn't look too
dangerous".
The men went into Borough Market, but then turned around and
ran toward the Wheatsheaf Pub after being confronted by a police officer, he
said, and suddenly a lot of police came from the other direction.
The attackers "had no clue what they were doing. They
were scared. The police were scared," he said.
After one of the men was shot, Sciotto captured a photo of
the suspect on the ground wearing what appeared to be canisters.
Police initially said officers were also responding to a
third incident, in the Vauxhall neighbourhood, but later said that turned out
to be an unrelated stabbing.
Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run
to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so. They asked
Londoners to "remain calm but be alert and vigilant".
It was the third attack to hit Britain in as many months.
In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a
vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death
outside Parliament.
Then came the May 22 Manchester concert bombing. After that
attack, Britain's official terrorism threat level was raised to
"critical," meaning an attack may be imminent. Several days later it
was lowered to "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely.