Alabama educator pleads guilty to child porn charges

Tusaloosa - The former personnel director for one of Alabama's largest public school districts has pleaded guilty to US federal child pornography charges.

A statement from prosecutors says 40-year-old Brett William Kirkham of Tuscaloosa has pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor and one count of possessing child pornography.

Kirkham is a one-time human resources director for Jefferson County schools in Birmingham. He is also a former principal of the Hueytown Middle School.

A plea agreement in federal court means prosecutors could drop charges against Kirkham in state court, where the educator faces charges of having sex with a student in two counties.

Records show Kirkham was once the student's principal at the school.

Kirkham faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, but a judge hasn't yet scheduled a sentencing date.