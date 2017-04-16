Alaskan oil well leaking gas

Anchorage - A federal official says crews in Alaska are trying to shut down an oil well that is leaking explosive natural gas on the frozen North Slope.

The Environmental Protection Agency says a crack in a BP wellhead near Deadhorse sent up a mist of crude oil on Friday before it froze over and an initial leak stopped.

However, agency spokesperson Suzanne Skadowski says a second crack was discovered that's releasing flammable, explosive gas.

It's unclear how much has vented, but nearby workers have been evacuated and native Alaskan villages dozens of kilometres away have been notified.

The agency says the initial oil release may have affected an area of about one hectare and there were no reports of damage to wildlife.

Skadowski says the EPA, state and BP hope to shut down the well later on Saturday.