 

Alaskan oil well leaking gas

2017-04-16 08:00
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Anchorage - A federal official says crews in Alaska are trying to shut down an oil well that is leaking explosive natural gas on the frozen North Slope.

The Environmental Protection Agency says a crack in a BP wellhead near Deadhorse sent up a mist of crude oil on Friday before it froze over and an initial leak stopped.

However, agency spokesperson Suzanne Skadowski says a second crack was discovered that's releasing flammable, explosive gas.

It's unclear how much has vented, but nearby workers have been evacuated and native Alaskan villages dozens of kilometres away have been notified.

The agency says the initial oil release may have affected an area of about one hectare and there were no reports of damage to wildlife.

Skadowski says the EPA, state and BP hope to shut down the well later on Saturday.

Read more on:    bp  |  alaska  |  gas pollution  |  oil

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Russia urged to probe ‘gay concentration camps’

2017-04-16 06:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:43 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Kalk Bay 11:31 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 15 2017-04-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 