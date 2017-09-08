All Florida residents 'should be prepared to evacuate': governor

Miami - Florida Governor Rick Scott warned Friday that all of the state's 20 million inhabitants should be prepared to evacuate as Hurricane Irma bears down for a direct hit.
"Do not ignore evacuation orders. Remember, we can rebuild your home, we can't rebuild your life. All Floridians should be prepared to evacuate soon."
The US House of Representatives passed a critical $15 billion
hurricane relief package on Friday that included raising the debt ceiling
and funding government until early December, sending the bill to
President Donald Trump.
Lawmakers voted 316 to 90 to approve the
package a day after the Senate easily passed the measure. If Trump signs
the bill, as expected, it would extend US borrowing authority, prevent a
government shutdown and free up emergency relief funding just as
Florida braces for a direct hit from monster Hurricane Irma.