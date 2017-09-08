 

All Florida residents 'should be prepared to evacuate': governor

2017-09-08 21:19
Queue outside a petrol station as preparations are underway for the arrival of Hurricane Irma, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Michele Eve Sandberg , AFP)

Miami - Florida Governor Rick Scott warned Friday that all of the state's 20 million inhabitants should be prepared to evacuate as Hurricane Irma bears down for a direct hit.

"Do not ignore evacuation orders. Remember, we can rebuild your home, we can't rebuild your life. All Floridians should be prepared to evacuate soon."

The US House of Representatives passed a critical $15 billion hurricane relief package on Friday that included raising the debt ceiling and funding government until early December, sending the bill to President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers voted 316 to 90 to approve the package a day after the Senate easily passed the measure. If Trump signs the bill, as expected, it would extend US borrowing authority, prevent a government shutdown and free up emergency relief funding just as Florida braces for a direct hit from monster Hurricane Irma.

