American who joined al-Qaeda faces sentencing in New York

New York - A New Yorker who joined al-Qaeda and schemed with its leaders on how to attack the Long Island Rail Road is due in court for sentencing on terrorism charges.



Bryant Neal Vinas pleaded guilty to charges he tried to kill American soldiers and provided support to the terror network before Pakistani authorities captured him in 2008.



A federal judge in Brooklyn will decide on Thursday whether Vinas' extensive cooperation after he was in custody should earn him a shorter prison term or even his freedom.



US authorities credit the Patchogue native with helping them identify al-Qaeda members, pinpoint their hideouts and disrupt terror plots. The LIRR scheme apparently was never set in motion.



