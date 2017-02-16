 

Arab League says two-state solution required

2017-02-16 16:37
FILE. A general view of a meeting on Syria at the Arab League in Cairo. (Khaled Desouki, AFP)

FILE. A general view of a meeting on Syria at the Arab League in Cairo. (Khaled Desouki, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit said on Thursday resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would require a two-state solution, a day after Washington signalled it would drop that demand.

Abul Gheit affirmed that the conflict "requires a comprehensive and just peace based on a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state," a statement said after he met UN chief Antonio Guterres in Cairo.

His comments came a day after US President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and suggested a two-state solution was not necessary.

Guterres had also called for a two-state solution on Wednesday in a speech in Cairo, saying there was "no Plan B".

The Arab League statement said he and Abul Gheit "agreed that the two-state solution remains the real way to achieving" peace.

For the better part of half a century, successive US governments - both Republican and Democrat - have backed a two-state solution.

Palestinian Liberation Organisation secretary-general Saeb Erekat said the PLO remained committed to two states and would oppose any system that discriminated against Palestinians.

Read more on:    arab league  |  plo  |  ahmed abul gheit  |  palestine  |  israel  |  middle east peace

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Germany's Merkel testifies on alleged US eavesdropping

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
SONA debate day 3: President Zuma responds

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 