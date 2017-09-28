 

Woman arrested 27 years after killer-clown case

2017-09-28 22:38
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

West Palm Beach - On a May morning in 1990, Marlene Warren answered her front door in an upscale Florida suburb to find a clown in an orange wig, red nose and white face paint, handing her carnations and foil balloons.

"How pretty!" she exclaimed.

The clown then pulled a gun, shot Warren in the face and drove away. She died two days later.

Jailed without bail

Now, almost three decades later, authorities have made an arrest in the slaying: a woman who, years after the killing, married Warren's husband.

Detectives said advances in DNA technology, combined with evidence gathered decades ago, show Sheila Keen Warren, now 54, was the clown.

At the time of the shooting, she was an employee of Marlene Warren's husband, Michael, at the family's used car lot. She has been his wife since 2002.

She was arrested at the home she shared with him in Abingdon, Virginia and was jailed without bail to await extradition to Florida on first-degree murder charges.

Michael Warren, 65, has not been charged, but detectives refused to rule him out as a suspect and said he was interviewed again.

Sheriff's Detective Paige McCann, who headed the investigation, and Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said on Thursday that it had been the new examination of DNA collected in 1990 that allowed them to arrest Sheila Warren, who had been the primary suspect since the shooting. Without it, there might not have been enough evidence to convince a jury, they said.

"You basically get one shot and if you roll the dice and take that chance and she is found not guilty, you never get that chance again," McCann said. "Sometimes patience is the best".

She and Bradshaw would not give any details on the genetic material or where it was found.

Repossessed cars

Witnesses had told investigators in 1990 that Sheila Warren and Michael Warren were having an affair, though both denied it.

Over the years, detectives say, costume shop employees identified Sheila Warren as the woman who had bought a clown costume a few days earlier. And one of the two balloons - a silver one that read, "You're the Greatest" - was sold at only one store, a Publix supermarket near her home. Employees told detectives a woman who looked like Warren had bought the balloons an hour before the shooting.

The presumed getaway car was found abandoned with orange, hair-like fibers inside. The white Chrysler convertible had been reported stolen from Michael Warren's car lot a month before the shooting. Sheila Warren and her then-husband repossessed cars for him.

Relatives told The Palm Beach Post in 2000 that Marlene Warren, who was 40 when she died, suspected her husband was having an affair and wanted to leave him. But the car lot and other properties were in her name and she feared what might happen if she did.

She allegedly told her mother, "If anything happens to me, Mike done it".

Michael Warren was convicted in 1994 of grand theft, racketeering and odometer tampering and served almost four years in prison. He and his wife recently sold a popular restaurant in Kingsport, Tennessee, according to the Bristol Herald Courier.


Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

French jihadist's mother jailed for wiring him cash

2017-09-28 21:59

Inside News24

 
/News
Giant arch to honour Tutu in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 