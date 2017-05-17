 

Arrest made in fatal highway assault on family in Mexico

2017-05-17 17:56
(iStock)

Mexico City - Mexico's national security commissioner says a man has been arrested in the case of an attack on a family on a central Mexico highway in which a two-year-old was killed and a mother and daughter raped.

Renato Salas Heredia said that an anonymous tip led to the arrest on Tuesday afternoon of a 37-year-old man he identified only as "Orlando N". He was armed.

Salas said on Wednesday that the man was part of a criminal gang dedicated to robbing travellers on the highway. He said the gang is led by three brothers. 

Eight assailants stopped the family's vehicle before dawn on May 2 on the highway. The toddler was killed when they forced open the door. Victims had to walk about 1.6km to a toll booth after the assault.



WATCH: What stood out from Van Breda emergency call
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 16 results 2017-05-16 21:07
