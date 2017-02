The shrine of 13th century Muslim Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, northeast of Karachi. (Yousuf Nagori, AFP)

Karachi - A bomb ripped through a crowded Sufi shrine in Pakistan Thursday, killing up to 35 people and wounding 60, officials said, the deadliest in a series of attacks to strike the insurgency-wracked country this week.

The bombing struck the shrine in the town of Sehwan in Sindh province, some 200km northeast of the provincial capital Karachi.

"At least 35 people have been killed in bomb blast and up to 60 others have been wounded," senior local government official Munawar Ali Mahesar told AFP.