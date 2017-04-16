 

At least 4 arrested in California over Trump rallies

2017-04-16 08:00
(Bob Andres, AP)

Berkeley - Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.

About 200 people were at Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr Civic Centre Park when several people started pushing each other. Dozens of police officers in riot gear were standing nearby and quickly arrested one man. Others were arrested as several fistfights broke out.

Demonstrators have left the park and are walking on Berkeley streets while police closely follow them.

The rally follows a March 4 confrontation planned by several similar groups that left numerous people injured and led to arrests.

In February, protesters threw rocks, broke windows and set fires outside the UC Berkeley's student union building, where then-Breitbart News editor and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak. His presentation was cancelled.

donald trump  |  us

