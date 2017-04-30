 

Australia probes 'jihadi child threat' video

2017-04-30 21:07
(Julian Smith, AP)

(Julian Smith, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sydney - Police in Australia said on Sunday they were investigating a report that the eight-year-old son of a notorious Islamic State fighter was filmed wearing a suicide vest and threatening to kill its nationals.

The footage was allegedly of the youngest son of Khaled Sharrouf, who in February became the first Australian to be stripped of his citizenship under anti-terrorism laws.

Severed head

The young boy was recently filmed holding two guns and a knife and making threats as a voice off-camera asked him, "How do you kill an Australian?" Sydney's Sunday Telegraph reported.

Sharrouf, who left Australia for Syria in 2013 with his family, made international headlines in 2014 when he posted an image on Twitter of another son holding a severed head.

"The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team is aware of a video emanating from the Middle East depicting a minor making threats in the name of ISIS", said New South Wales state police.

"The team members are investigating the video. However, there is no specific threat. The current national terrorism threat level remains at probable."

After Sharrouf's wife Tara Nettleton reportedly died last year, there were failed efforts by her mother to bring their five children back home.

Sharrouf was also believed to have been killed in a drone strike in Iraq in 2015 but media reports later cast doubt on whether he was dead.

Conflict zones

Canberra lifted the terror threat alert level in September 2014 and introduced new national security laws amid concerns of attacks by individuals inspired by organisations such as ISIS..

It also cracked down on Australians attempting to travel to conflict zones including Syria and Iraq.

Authorities believe 110 Australians have travelled to Syria or Iraq to fight with terror groups, of which around 60 have been killed.

Read more on:    isis  |  australia  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Merkel in Saudi for G20, co-operation talks

2017-04-30 19:48

Inside News24

 
/News
Pope in Africa, presidential health scare and GOLD!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Clanwilliam 19:17 PM
Road name: N7

Parklands 17:10 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 29 2017-04-29 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 