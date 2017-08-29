 

Australia state scraps place names with N-word

2017-08-29 14:38
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sydney - Ten place names containing the word "nigger" in northeast Australia will be renamed due to their racially offensive connotations, the Queensland state government said on Tuesday.

References to Niggers Bounce in northern Queensland were removed from all databases in May, the state's natural resources and mines department said.

It then reviewed its database and nine other places that contain the same word - Mount Nigger, Nigger Head and seven spots named Nigger Creek - had their names discontinued as well.

"The place names policy includes guidelines and naming principles that allow offensive names to be discontinued and alternative names proposed," the department added in a statement.

The places have yet to be given new names and their old ones will still appear on historical maps, plans and records.

The changes come amid debate in Australia over colonial-era statues, with critics calling for greater acknowledgement of the role of Aboriginals in the nation's history.

Indigenous Australian cultures stretch back tens of thousands of years before early European settlers.

While not carrying quite the same weight as in the US, the N-word remains highly offensive and derogatory to indigenous Australians and minorities of African descent.

"We welcome the removal of those names since the N-word is an unmistakably racial slur and a potent symbol of slavery, white supremacy and violence," Anti-Defamation Commission chair Dvir Abramovich told reporters.

"It is rooted in hate, and has often been employed to dehumanise and to perpetuate demeaning stereotypes."

New Zealand in 2016 renamed three areas in the Southern Alps of the South Island containing "nigger", replacing them with words taken from the indigenous Maori language.

Read more on:    australia

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US family of 6 presumed dead after van sinks in Harvey floods

2017-08-29 13:24

Inside News24

 
/News
'People are going to be outraged at a lot of the things said in this book'- Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Woodstock 15:02 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Hout Bay 15:02 PM
Road name: Hout Bay Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 