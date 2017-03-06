Austrian SWAT units detain 5 in extremist probe

What To Read Next

Police cars are pictured during a raid against possible members of the Islamic State jihadist group. (Erwin Scheriau, AFP)

Vienna - Austrian law-enforcement officials say police have detained five people suspected of radical Islamic sentiments or activities.

Austrian anti-terror official Roland Scherscher says they were taken into custody in separate raids by SWAT units in the city of St Poelten, west of Vienna.

All are around 20 years old.

State prosecutor Karl Wurzer said the five were on Monday arrested in connection with an investigation into Islamic extremism. He gave no details.

The five are not being identified in accordance with Austrian privacy laws.