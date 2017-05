Passengers stand at a British Airways check-in desk after the airport suffered an IT systems failure. (Gareth Fuller, AP)

London - British Airways said it had cancelled all flights out of major London airports Heathrow and Gatwick for the rest of Saturday after an IT systems failure.

The airline had earlier said all flights from the two airports had been cancelled up to 17:00GMT, but a spokesperson later said that all flights for Saturday had been grounded.