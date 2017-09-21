 

Baby whose mother chose giving birth over chemo has died

2017-09-21 20:21
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Detroit — The baby born of a Michigan woman who chose to forgo chemotherapy to give birth to the child has died, a relative said on Thursday.

Sonya Nelson said her niece, Life Lynn DeKlyen, died on Wednesday evening at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Life's mother, Carrie DeKlyen, died September 9, three days after giving birth to her sixth child.

Relatives said Life had been doing better than expected after being born prematurely at 0.567 kg. Nelson told The Associated Press that the baby had good and bad days at the hospital, but "took a turn for the worse" this week.

"We don't have any answers," Nelson said, adding "the cards were kind of stacked against her" after being born at 24 weeks and five days into the pregnancy — about "the earliest you can survive."

"Maybe Carrie needed her," Nelson said. "It is comforting for us to know that she went home to be with Carrie."

Carrie DeKlyen declined to participate in a clinical trial or undergo treatment for the brain cancer, because it would have meant ending her pregnancy. Her husband, Nick DeKlyen, has said their decisions were rooted in their Christian faith.

The DeKlyens are from the western Michigan city of Wyoming. They have five other children who range in age from 2 to 18 years old.

"Our deepest sympathies go to the DeKlyen family during this time of sorrow," hospital officials said in a statement. "Our team is saddened by the losses of Carrie and Life, and we hope their friends and family can find comfort and peace from their memories."

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Iraq brings all remaining ISIS territory under attack

2017-09-21 18:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: CPUT 'cannot keep absorbing the cost' after latest arson attacks
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 20 2017-09-20 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 