Baghdad hit by deadly bombings, at least 11 dead

Iraqi firefighters and civilians carry bodies of victims killed in a truck bomb at a commercial area in Karada neighbourhood, Baghdad. (File, Khalid Mohammed, AP)

Baghdad - Separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11 civilians and wounded 34 others, according to Iraqi officials.

The deadliest attacks took place in the southeastern Nahrawan district and southwestern Suwaib district, where three civilians were killed in each, police said on Sunday.

A total of 15 civilians were wounded in the two attacks - all of them carried out with bombs and targeting commercial areas.

Medical officials confirmed casualty figures.



No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Iraq witnesses near-daily attacks, including in Baghdad, which have been frequently claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

ISIS, has been losing territory in Iraq over the past year.

The group is now facing a big battle to hold the northern city of Mosul, its last stronghold in the country.