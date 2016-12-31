Baghdad market blasts kill dozens

Baghdad - Two suicide bombers ripped through a busy market
area in central Baghdad on Saturday, shattering a relative lull in attacks in
the capital and dampening preparations for New Year celebrations.
The bombers attacked the Al-Sinek area, killing at least 27
people and wounding 53, a police colonel said. An officer in the interior
ministry and a hospital official confirmed the toll.
"Many of the victims were people from the spare parts
shops in the area, they were gathered near a cart selling breakfast when the
explosions went off," said Ibrahim Mohammed Ali, who owns a nearby shop.
Torn clothes and mangled iron were strewn across the ground
in pools of blood at the site of the wreckage near Rasheed street, one of the
main thoroughfares in Baghdad, an AFP photographer reported.
"Twin terrorist attacks were carried out by suicide
bombers in Al-Sinek neighbourhood," an official from Baghdad operations
command told AFP.
The targeted area is packed with shops, workshops and
wholesale markets and usually teeming with delivery trucks and daily labourers
unloading vans or wheeling carts around.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for what was
the deadliest attack to hit the capital since mid-October but the Islamic State
jihadist group has claimed nearly all such bombings.
Baghdad has been on high alert since the start on October 17
of an offensive, Iraq's largest military operation in years, to retake the
northern jihadist stronghold of Mosul.
IS has tried to hit back with major diversionary attacks on
other targets across the country but has had little success in Baghdad.
Saturday's twin bombings were the deadliest in the capital since the start of
the Mosul offensive.